Skorupski triple-double leads Green Bay past Detroit Mercy in Horizon League Tournament

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Maddy Skorupski recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and Jenna Guyer scored her 1,000th career point to lead Green Bay to an 81-57 win over Detroit Mercy on Wednesday night in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament.

Top-seeded Green Bay advanced to the semifinal and will play the winner of No. 5 Purdue Fort Wayne and No. 7 IU Indianapolis on Monday at 11 a.m. CST in Indianapolis.

Guyer finished with a career-high 25 points and nine rebounds in what was her final game at the Kress Center. Carley Duffney added 14 points and Meghan Schultz scored 13 points with six rebounds and two blocks.

Green Bay (23-8) also controlled the offensive glass, grabbing 14 offensive rebounds that led to 19 second-chance points. Schultz had four offensive boards.

The Phoenix held Detroit Mercy to 35.3 percent shooting while hitting 46.4 percent of their shots and 36.4 percent from 3-point range.

Neither team scored in the first three minutes before Guyer opened the game with four straight points. Green Bay built a 13-6 lead before Detroit Mercy cut the deficit to 17-13 by the end of the first quarter.

Green Bay took control in the second quarter, going on a 19-0 run beginning at the 5:05 mark. A basket by Duffney capped the surge and pushed the Phoenix lead to 44-23. Detroit Mercy added a late basket, but Green Bay carried a 44-25 lead into halftime.

The Phoenix extended the advantage in the third quarter with a 9-0 run to make it 58-30 with 3:54 remaining. Detroit Mercy closed the quarter on a 9-3 run, but Green Bay still led 62-39 entering the fourth.

Green Bay maintained control the rest of the way, trading baskets with the Titans in the final quarter to secure the 81-57 win.

Skorupski’s triple-double was just the second in program history and the first since Mary Kulenkamp had 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against UIC on Feb. 28, 2004. Green Bay never trailed and finished with 20 assists and a 49-38 rebounding advantage.

The Phoenix have now beaten Detroit Mercy 19 straight times, including 10 victories in the Horizon League Tournament.