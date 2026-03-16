Seckar named Region 9 Player of the Year; Beyer earns All-Region honors as Oshkosh heads to Final Four

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — UW Oshkosh forward Paige Seckar was named the D3hoops.com Region 9 Player of the Year and guard Sammi Beyer earned second-team honors as the All-Region teams were announced Monday.

Seckar becomes the first Region Player of the Year in program history. The sophomore previously earned WIAC Player of the Year honors this season after being named the Region 9 Co-Rookie of the Year in 2025.

Seckar leads the Titans with 13.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while also averaging 1.7 steals and 1.4 blocks. She ranks among the WIAC leaders in multiple categories, including blocks (42) and double-doubles (8), while shooting 49% from the field.

She has scored in double figures 24 times this season and recorded eight double-doubles, including 15 points and 11 rebounds in Oshkosh’s Elite Eight win over Chicago on Saturday.

Beyer earned All-Region recognition for the first time in her career. The junior guard averages 12.1 points and a team-high 3.1 assists per game while leading the Titans with 54 made 3-pointers.

Beyer has scored in double figures in 11 straight games and ranks among the nation’s leaders with a 2.29 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Seckar and Beyer have helped lead UW Oshkosh (28-3) to the NCAA Division III Final Four for the second consecutive season.

The Titans will face Denison (28-2) in the national semifinals Thursday in Salem, Virginia.

Seckar and Beyer become the 12th and 13th players in program history to earn D3hoops.com All-Region honors.