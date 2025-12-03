Phoenix prepare for conference opener against Robert Morris

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UW–Green Bay enters Horizon League play riding a three-game win streak as the Phoenix prepare for Thursday night’s matchup with defending conference champion Robert Morris.

Head Coach Doug Gottlieb said he likes the direction of his team.

“We feel really encouraged on progress,” Gottlieb said. “The only thing you can focus on is not results, but on getting better — and it feels like we’re getting better.”

Sophomore guard CJ O’Hara echoed that message, noting a stronger bond after the team's trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“We’re just more connected — guys uplifting each other,” O’Hara said. “We go into every game confident, believing we can win.”

The Phoenix are coming off of a strong showing at the Paradise Jam, winning two of three games and falling to Yale by single digits. Gottlieb said last year’s team sometimes got pushed around, but this year’s group is playing with greater physicality and intensity.

“Yale is really good — older, physical and smart — and we were probably more physical than them,” Gottlieb said. “My goal is when you walk away from playing Green Bay, you’re like, ‘those guys are tough and they play together.’ The score will take care of itself.”

A major boost has come from Division III transfer Justin Allen, who scored a combined 48 points in back-to-back games while Marcus Hall was sidelined with an injury.

“Everybody knows Justin can score,” Gottlieb said. “It’s the other stuff he had to learn. He got his opportunity and he took advantage of it. Ultimately, the construct of the team is him and Marcus together — I think that forms a lethal weapon.”

Green Bay will need that firepower Thursday against Robert Morris, also entering the game on a three-game win streak.

“They’re a very good rebounding team, a very good interior scoring team and an excellent three-point shooting team,” Gottlieb said. “Those are the areas we’ve had to improve defensively. Now we’ll see how it plays out in a Horizon League game.”