US submits video evidence to prove Jordan Chiles shouldn’t be stripped of medal

The U.S. says it has video evidence proving gymnast Jordan Chiles should not have been stripped of her bronze medal in the floor exercise at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Chiles was originally awarded bronze last week after an appeal of her score by U.S. coach Cecile Landi — which was submitted on-site after her routine — was approved. The granted appeal increased Chiles’ score by 0.1, moving her to third place from fifth. This bumped Romania’s Ana Barbosu, who had been celebrating, out of medal contention that day.

Barbosu’s team later fought the decision, saying the on-site inquiry from Team USA came in at 1 minute and 4 seconds after Chiles’ score was posted, which is longer than the 1-minute deadline to appeal. Because the inquiry came in seconds too late, the International Olympic Committee ruled Chiles had to forfeit her medal to Barbosu.

The issue was one of timing rather than scoring.

But now, the U.S. is pushing back.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Sunday that it submitted both a letter and video evidence to the Court of Arbitration for Sport which showed that Landi’s “request to file an inquiry was submitted 47 seconds after the publishing of the score, within the 1-minute deadline required by FIG rule.”

USA Gymnastics said it requested in the letter that Chiles’ score of 13.766 be reinstated.

“The time-stamped, video evidence submitted by USA Gymnastics Sunday evening shows Landi first stated her request to file an inquiry at the inquiry table 47 seconds after the score is posted, followed by a second statement 55 seconds after the score was originally posted,” USA Gymnastics said in the statement posted to social media.

“The video footage provided was not available to USA Gymnastics prior to the tribunal's decision and thus USAG did not have the opportunity to previously submit it,” said the team.

When it was announced Chiles would be stripped of her medal, she announced a social media break.

“I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health thank you,” Chiles posted on her Instagram Story.

Barbosu also posted a statement to her Instagram Story.

"Sabrina, Jordan, my thoughts are with you,” she said, also speaking to teammate Sabrina Maneca-Voinea. “I know what you are feeling, because I've been through the same. But know you'll come back stronger.”

“I hope from deep [in my] heart that at the next Olympics, all three of us will share [the] same podium. This is my true dream!” she said.

“This situation would not have existed if the persons in charge had respected the regulation. We athletes are not to be blamed, and the hate directed to us is painful,” added Barbosu.

There is no word yet on how the IOC will move forward with the newly submitted letter and evidence from the U.S.

