NBC 26 News at 4 debuts on Feb. 6 along with Olympics

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Starting next Friday and continuing through the end of the Winter Olympics, NBC 26 will premiere a special one-hour newscast at 4 p.m. every weekday.

Viewers can expect award-winning neighborhood stories, led by Senior Reporter Nina Sparano, complete weather coverage from Chief Meteorologist Cameron Moreland, and Olympics-related sports from Kelly Hallinan and John Miller.

NBC 26 will continue to air our normally scheduled newscasts at 5, 6, and 10.

Nearly 3,000 athletes will compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina across 116 events in 16 sports. Here is a link on how you can watch the games here at NBC 26.