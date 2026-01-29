How to watch the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics: Live on NBC 26, streaming on Peacock, and more

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Italy, officially begin Friday, Feb. 6 with the Opening Cermony. Nearly 3,000 athletes will compete across 116 events in 16 sports.

To help you get ready, here's a guide on how to watch every moment of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, from the opening rounds to the closing ceremony.

When do the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics start and end?

First day of competition: Wednesday, February 4

Opening Ceremony: Friday, February 6

Last day of competition and Closing Ceremony: Sunday, February 22.

While the opening ceremony is Friday, Feb. 6, some sports, including curling, hockey and snowboarding, will begin their early rounds on Wednesday and Thursday.

How to watch the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on NBC 26

You can watch the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics on NBC 26 daily from Feb. 6 to 22.

During weekdays, daytime coverage of the Winter Olympics on NBC 26 will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. CT., followed by primetime coverage from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. CT. Late Night coverage will air from 10:30 p.m. until midnight CT.

Coverage on the weekends varies slightly, but generally will run from 6 a.m. CT until 4 or 5 p.m. CT, followed by primetime coverage from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. CT. Check our TV listings page for specific times.

The Opening Ceremony will air live at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 6. The Closing Ceremony will air live at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 22.

How to live stream your favorite Winter Olympic events on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

How to live stream every single competition of the Winter Olympics: Every moment from Feb. 4 to 22 will be streaming live on phone, tablet and connected TV devices via Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app and the NBC Sports app.

How to stream the Winter Olympics on Peacock: After subscribing and logging in, either go to PeacockTV.com/Olympics in your web browser or download the Peacock app and navigate to the Olympics section.

How to stream the Winter Olympics on NBC Olympics digital platforms: Users can also authenticate with their cable subscriptions, which allows access to live streams of every Olympic event on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app or the NBC Sports app.

All streams can be viewed in web browsers or on phones, tablets or connected TV devices, according to NBC.

How to follow results at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

You can watch the Olympics on NBC 26 and stay up to date with the latest results, stories, medal count, and coverage from the Games on our website.

How can I watch Gold Zone during the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Gold Zone, hosted by NFL RedZone’s Scott Hanson, will return for Milan-Cortina after becoming the breakout program of the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to NBC.

To bring viewers directly into every major moment of the Games, Gold Zone will stream live on Peacock as well as NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app and the NBC Sports app every day of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, according to NBC.

Where can I find the full schedule for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?

You can find the full schedule on NBC 26's 2026 Winter Olympics page. The schedule can be filtered by sport, event, top athletes, and topics like Must See , Team USA , Top Stars , and Medal Events . You can also find the schedule on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page .

Editor’s note: NBC Olympics contributed to this article.

