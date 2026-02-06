How to watch the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

The highly anticipated Opening Ceremony for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Games will be held Friday — and there are multiple ways to watch.

The event will be held beginning at 1 p.m. Friday at the San Sire Olympic Stadium. Live coverage will begin at 12:40 p.m. on NBC 26. It will also be streamed on Peacock.

If you can't watch the live event, don't worry. It will re-air beginning at 7 p.m. on NBC 26.

The Opening Ceremony will feature the Parade of Nations and the lighting of the Olympic torch. Other performers include Mariah Carey and Andrea Bocelli.

Other Olympic events airing on NBC 26 Friday include: