Olympian Paul Schommer returns home to join Ariens Nordic Center

BRILLION (NBC 26) — After nearly a decade competing at the highest level of biathlon and representing Team USA at two Winter Olympics, Paul Schommer is beginning a new chapter back home in Wisconsin.

The Kimberly native has officially joined Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion, where he will help develop programming focused on youth participation, outdoor recreation, and Nordic sports.

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Olympian Paul Schommer returns home to help grow outdoor sports at Ariens Nordic Center

For Schommer, the opportunity is about more than returning home after a career that took him around the world.

"To have the opportunity to come back and share the sport that's taken me around the world and given me so much means a lot," Schommer said. "Hopefully, give some kids an opportunity that I really didn't know was there when I was a kid."

Schommer joined the U.S. Biathlon National Team in 2017 and competed extensively on the Biathlon World Cup circuit. He represented Team USA at both the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics before recently retiring from competition.

While many athletes struggle with the transition away from elite competition, Schommer said retirement has allowed him to enjoy experiences he put on hold while training.

"My schedule used to be so dictated by my training schedule," he said. "Now I've been able to visit with more people and not make training a priority and really start to be able to do things that I haven't been able to do for 10 years."

Returning to Wisconsin was not always part of the plan. Schommer said he never expected to move back to the Fox Valley after high school and initially considered other opportunities after retirement. Over time, however, the chance to help grow outdoor sports in northeast Wisconsin became increasingly appealing.

"I ultimately just really feel called to come back and try to grow the outdoor sports community beyond even just cross-country skiing," Schommer said. "Just to show people that you can have a fun, active, healthy lifestyle that involves enjoying the outdoors."

According to Ariens Nordic Center, Schommer's role will focus on developing opportunities for youth of all ages and skill levels while promoting healthy, active lifestyles through outdoor recreation.

Schommer said much of his work will center on introducing young people to Nordic skiing and other outdoor activities, including school outreach programs, field trips, and youth development opportunities.

"The big vision is trying to get as many people on skis, most specifically kids," he said.

He hopes the center can provide opportunities for children who may not see themselves in traditional team sports.

"For some of those athletes who are like, 'Man, maybe I'm not good at football or basketball,' there's another option," Schommer said.

That message comes from personal experience. Schommer said he did not consider himself much of an athlete growing up because he did not excel in more traditional sports. It was not until he discovered cross-country skiing that his perspective changed.

"It wasn't until I found cross-country skiing that I started to realize being an athlete doesn't just mean that you're good at those sports," he said. "There are different types of athletes."

Ariens Nordic Center officials say Schommer's experience and connection to the sport make him a natural fit for the organization.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Paul to the Ariens Nordic Center team," said Monica Ariens, senior director of Ariens Nordic Center. "His Olympic experience, passion for outdoor sports, and commitment to youth in our community will make him an incredible asset. Paul's presence will elevate our programming and inspire kids in our community for years to come."

Schommer's relationship with Ariens extends beyond his new role. The Ariens brand sponsors U.S. Biathlon, and Schommer said the Nordic Center played a role in his own athletic journey. Following knee surgery several years ago, he used the facility as a training venue while working his way back onto the national team.

Today, he sees the center as a place that can help create a stronger outdoor culture throughout northeast Wisconsin.

"I think I'm a piece of the puzzle of making this a hub for outdoor activity in northeast Wisconsin," Schommer said. "There's a lot of work ahead of us, and I'm just really excited to be part of the team here and give people more opportunities."

As he reflects on his athletic career, Schommer said he has come to view biathlon differently than he once did.

"I think a lot of people maybe would have thought that biathlon was the main event for me," he said. "As I've taken more time to think about it, I think biathlon wasn't actually the main event. It was just preparation for the next steps."

Those next steps now involve helping the next generation discover the opportunities that changed his own life.