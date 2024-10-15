Rodgers, Adams reunited again as Jets trade for the veteran receiver

NEW YORK (NBC 26) — Packers legends Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are reunited again.

The New York Jets are sending a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for the veteran receiver, according to multiple reports including the NFL's X account.

The pick could become a second-rounder if Adams meets certain incentives in New York, according to NFL Network.

Rodgers and Adams spent eight seasons together in Green Bay. During that time, they connected for 622 catches, 7,690 yards and 69 touchdowns in 108 games.

Adams matched the Packers' single-season record with 18 touchdown catches in 2020 and set new single-season marks for catches (123) and yards (1,553) in 2021. Rodgers won MVP in both of those seasons.

Matt Ludtke/AP FILE - Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams, left, celebrates his touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Until this season, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers always referred to Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson as his greatest teammate ever. After a Christmas Day victory over the Cleveland Browns, Rodgers called Adams the “most dominant player I’ve played with.” (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

The Jets are looking for a spark to help save their season. After firing their head coach, Robert Saleh, last week, New York lost at home to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football to fall to 2-4 - two games back of the AFC East lead.

Rodgers threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns, but threw a crucial interception late in the game to seal the New York loss.

Adam Hunger/AP New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Raiders, meanwhile, part ways with Adams after a 2-plus season stint in Las Vegas.

The 31-year-old receiver was a first-team All-Pro in 2022, but took a step back last season and this year has only 18 catches in three games. Adams has been out the last several weeks with a hamstring injury.

Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

The Packers traded Adams to the Raiders following the 2021 season, at which time he signed a 5-year, $140 million contract. Adams expressed he wanted to play closer to his family in California and to reunite with Derek Carr, his college quarterback at Fresno State.

The Raiders released Carr following the 2022 season; he later signed with the Saints.