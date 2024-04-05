Pro Bowler Ingold partners with St. Norbert to motivate, mentor student-athletes

DE PERE, Wis. (NBC 26) — Miami Dolphins fullback and Suamico native Alec Ingold appeared at St. Norbert College Thursday night, the culmination of a year-long partnership with the De Pere school to help mentor and motivate its student-athletes.



While he hopes his playing days are still young, Ingold said he would like to pursue a speaking career after he is done in the NFL.

Last year, Ingold published his first book: "The Seven Crucibles: An Inspirational Game Plan for Overcoming Adversity in Your Life"

Former Badgers running back Alec Ingold didn't go to St. Norbert, but the Suamico native said he feels a connection to the college.

"I did baseball camps here," he said, smiling. "All winter we'd come in here. Our whole team would be in here. I was learning how to steal bases in this very gym.

"(This is) definitely a full circle moment for me," he said.

For the past year, Ingold has partnered with SNC to help mentor student-athletes.

Previous speaking sessions were virtual; Thursday, he made his first in-person appearance in front of hundreds.

"This is like a year in the making now," Ingold said. "And today is kind of like that crown jewel right at the end."

"All the athletes are going to be here and we're giving the keynote," he added. "Everything with my story, growing up here, into the NFL, and how you can use those lessons to just be the best human being you possibly can."

After going undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2019, Ingold has forged a long NFL career.

Now, he's getting ready for his sixth season and third with the Dolphins.

"Man I blinked. I blinked and I'm on year six," he laughed. "All of a sudden I'm the old guy. People are asking me how old I am. I say I'm 27-years-old and they say, 'you're not 32!?' That's how it feels, man."

He's a two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and earned his first Pro Bowl nod last season.

"It's all good," Ingold said of his accomplishments. "But how are you going to get better?"

"No matter what accolade you get, whatever is attached to your name, it's (about) how can you be better," he continued. "How can you use that for more to influence and inspire others to keep doing that? That's the mindset I'm on right now."

He hopes his NFL career is still young. But, Ingold already has a plan for when his football days are done.

There could be more speaking engagements in his future.

"If these messages resonate with athletes and they help individuals become the best version of themselves - I don't want to put a limit on this," he said. "I would love to make this my life's work. I would love for my wife and I to move back up here and do this full-time."

For now? It's back to football. Ingold and the Dolphins are scheduled to begin offseason workouts on April 15.