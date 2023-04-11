With the draft looming, Murphy remains mum on status of Rodgers trade talks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Nearly a month after Aaron Rodgers declared his time in Green Bay over, the Packers and Jets still have not agreed on a trade to send the future Hall of Fame quarterback to New York.

Tuesday morning before the team took off for its annual Tailgate Tour, team president Mark Murphy did little to provide clarity on the situation.

What's holding up the trade?

"I can't really get into that."

Do you think this has divided the fan base?

"I'm not going to comment on that, no."

Do you want to get it done before the NFL Draft, which begins in 16 days?

"That's something (general manager) Brian (Gutekunst) is working on. I've been actively involved. There's really nothing more to say."

Those are just three examples of the Packers president's responses to questions about the potential - or maybe eventual - trade.

As Murphy boarded the Packers-themed bus bound for the northwestern part of Wisconsin, he likely felt a sense of déjà vu.

In July of 2008 - right in the midst of the dramatic transition from Brett Favre to Rodgers - he took part in his first Tailgate Tour.

"It is interesting that 15 years ago we were in a similar situation," Murphy said.

At that time, Murphy was peppered with questions about the quarterback controversy. A decade and a half later, he said he expects the same.

"I do anticipate quite a few questions," he said. "And I anticipate saying that there is no update."

It's possible Murphy was just in a hurry to hit the road.

At one point - as a Packers staffer called out for one last question - Murphy jokingly looked at his watch and said that the Packers have "got to get to Chippewa Falls."

More likely, the Packers president doesn't want to damage Green Bay's trade value, as the Packers and Jets continue to negotiate one of the biggest trades in franchise history.

If that's the case, he drove his point home perfectly.

"Well," he said in response to the final question. "I'm really glad that Aaron Rodgers turned out to be such a good quarterback and I'm really hopeful that Jordan Love turns out to be a similar quarterback.

"And with that I'll leave," Murphy said, before immediately walking to the bus.

Two current Packers players - Aaron Jones and Elgton Jenkins - are taking part in the Tour. Both players said they expect a transition to Jordan Love.

Jenkins said as an offensive lineman it's his job to make the young quarterback feel "comfortable." Jones worked out with Love in California last month, and said the expected-starter was throwing the ball with "swag."

Packers players are scheduled to report to Green Bay for the start of offseason workouts next Monday, April 17.