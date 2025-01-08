Will Jordan Love play in Sunday’s playoff game? ‘We’ll see,’ QB says

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Jordan Love was limited in the Packers' first practice of the week, and the Green Bay quarterback does not sound 100 percent sure that he’ll play in Sunday’s playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We’ll see,” Love told reporters Wednesday. “I’m hopeful.”

Jordan Love limited in Packers first practice of the playoffs

Love left the regular season finale against the Chicago Bears in the first half because of an injury to the elbow on his right throwing arm.

Three days later, Love said the numbness in his hand is gone. However, he said he has soreness in his throwing elbow, which is why he was limited Wednesday.

Earlier this season, Love missed two games due to a knee injury and left early in another because of a groin injury. The Packers won all three behind backup quarterback Malik Willis.

Willis relieved Love last Sunday, but the Packers lost to the Bears 24-22 on a last-second field goal.

Willis was also limited in Wednesday's practice. Sean Clifford is Green Bay's third-string QB.