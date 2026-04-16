UW Health named Official Health Care Partner of Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UW Health and the Green Bay Packers have entered a multi-year agreement that will make the health system the Official Health Care Partner of the team.

According to UW Health, the new partnership includes community initiatives, fan events and signage at Lambeau Field’s north entry gate (currently named Bellin Health Gate). The Packers say the new gate will be unveiled in May.

UW Health’s logo will also appear on Packers’ practice jerseys.

Both organizations will work together on the Packers vs. Cancer program, raising awareness about cancer prevention and funding research at UW Health’s Carbone Cancer Center.

Additionally, UW Health announced it will serve as presenting sponsor for Packers Training Camp and Family Night, and will support programs such as Project Play 60, youth sports outreach and charitable efforts benefiting American Family Children’s Hospital.

“We’re proud to partner with an innovative health system like UW Health,” said Ed Policy, president and CEO of the Green Bay Packers. “The Packers, much like UW Health, have a story that starts over a century ago. These two pillars of Wisconsin industry coming together to broaden the reach of health and wellness to football fans around the globe is a fitting partnership.”

The announcement follows the Packers’ transition from their previous health care partner, Emplify Health, which unveiled a new partnership with Titletown earlier this month, including naming rights to Emplify Health Field.

“Emplify Health is grateful for our longstanding and continued relationship with the Green Bay Packers and wishes the team and UW Health nothing but the best as they embark on their new partnership," Emplify Health said in a statement. "We are excited for our own new relationship with Titletown and the newly minted Emplify Health Field, which will allow us to deepen our commitment to health, well-being and community spirit for the benefit of all we serve.”