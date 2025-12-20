GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — On a short week ahead of an NFC North showdown with the Chicago Bears, the Packers face major questions after injuries piled up in their loss to Denver. Good Morning Football: Overtime Newsreader Sherree Burruss joined NBC 26 to discuss how Green Bay can adjust without Micah Parsons, the impact of Christian Watson’s questionable status, and the keys for a Packers victory in their rematch with Chicago.
Sherree Burruss on Packers–Bears rematch with NFC North lead on the line
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.