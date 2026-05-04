Reports: Packers to sign veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Packers are signing journeyman quarterback Tyrod Taylor, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Veteran QB Tyrod Taylor is signing with the Packers, per source.



A new No. 2 in Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/FFPzhOBLbb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 4, 2026

The 36-year-old Taylor, who has played for seven different teams over his 15-year NFL career, is expected to be the frontrunner to back up Jordan Love this season.

Taylor will look to fill the hole left by Malik Willis, who recently signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Miami Dolphins after successfully backing up Love the last two seasons.

As a corresponding move the Packers released QB Desmond Ridder, who signed with the team late last season.

The report surfaced during defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s press conference with media Monday afternoon, where he was asked about Tyrod Taylor:

“Yeah I just met him before I walked in the door," Gannon said. "He’s a good player man, played against him a long time. Accurate, he’s mobile. Those are the two things that pop up. He’s a playmaker, he can deliver the ball accurately and it’s hard to get him down in the pocket.”