Former Packers QB Malik Willis to sign with Dolphins, per reports

MIAMI (NBC 26) — Former Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis is headed to Miami, according to reports.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini is reporting that Willis, who spent the last two seasons as Jordan Love's backup, is signing a deal for three years worth $67.5 million, including $45 million guaranteed.

Malik Willis is signing a three-year deal worth $67.5 million that includes $45 million guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/XIITPD8JV5 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 9, 2026

Willis follows in the footsteps of former Packers defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley, who is now Miami's head coach. The Dolphins general manager is Jon-Eric Sullivan, who left Green Bay earlier this offseason after serving as the Packers' vice president of player personnel.

Willis played in four games for the Green & Gold this past season, completing 30-35 passes for three touchdowns and did not throw an interception. He also rushed for 123 yards and had two touchdowns on the ground.