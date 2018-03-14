REPORT: Jordy Nelson targeting Patriots as his next team

1:45 PM, Mar 14, 2018
GREEN BAY, Wis. - After a 10-year career with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback, Jordy Nelson may have Tom Brady next.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports, the Packers veteran wide receiver is targeting the New England Patriots has his next team. 

The news comes only one day after Nelson was cut by the Packers. The Patriots might be in need of a veteran receiver after losing Danny Amendola who signed with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday. 

The Patriots aren't the only team on Nelson's radar. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 32-year old is also planning to visit the Raiders, Seahawks and Saints.

Nelson made 53 catches for 482 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games with Green Bay last season. All six of his touchdowns came prior to Aaron Rodgers' collar bone injury against the Vikings in week six. 

