REPORT: Jordy Nelson targeting Patriots as his next team

GREEN BAY, Wis. - After a 10-year career with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback, Jordy Nelson may have Tom Brady next.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports, the Packers veteran wide receiver is targeting the New England Patriots has his next team.

I’m told Jordy Nelson knew he was being released and that he was already targeting the #Patriots as a potential suitor. Makes a ton of sense https://t.co/qMfQU9OXsd — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2018

The news comes only one day after Nelson was cut by the Packers. The Patriots might be in need of a veteran receiver after losing Danny Amendola who signed with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday.

The Patriots aren't the only team on Nelson's radar. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 32-year old is also planning to visit the Raiders, Seahawks and Saints.

Former Packers' WR Jordy Nelson in demand:



Visiting Raiders today, then scheduled to visit the Seattle Seahawks, then the New Orleans Saints, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2018

Nelson made 53 catches for 482 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games with Green Bay last season. All six of his touchdowns came prior to Aaron Rodgers' collar bone injury against the Vikings in week six.