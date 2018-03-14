Packers to release wide receiver Jordy Nelson

The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver Jordy Nelson, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and confirmed by a team statement Tuesday afternoon.

#Packers make release of Jordy Nelson official. Gutekunst will address the media tonight. pic.twitter.com/nh0Zy5C8xn — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) March 13, 2018

The news came the same day the Packers reportedly decided to sign tight end Jimmy Graham. Nelson has played for the Packers his entire career, starting in 2008. He was a vital part of the Superbowl XLI, catching a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011.

In a team statement, GM Brian Gutekunst spoke of Nelson in the past tense.

"We cannot thank Jordy enough for all that he has given the Green Bay Packers and our community for the past 10 years,"Gutekunst said in the statement. “He has been an exemplary professional and teammate and greatly contributed to our success. Jordy will always be a member of the Packers family and we look forward to his eventual induction into the Packers Hall of Fame. We wish Jordy, his wife Emily, and the rest of their family all the best."

During the NFL Combine, Packers coach Mike McCarthy hinted the staff may have been thinking about changes at wide receiver, saying "Jordy and Randall (Cobb) have been outstanding players for us, and they're still good players. But with that, Brian (Gutekunst) and Russ (Ball), they have to look at the big picture and evaluate as you move forward."

"It's been very revealing, when you're able to sit down and watch continuous years of video, more than you've done in the past," noting he wasn't just referring to Cobb and Nelson.

Nelson's production waned after Aaron Rodgers was out for the season after breaking his collar bone last season. In 2016, Nelson notched 97 catches for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was also the NFL's comeback player of the year. However, in 2017, he had just 53 catches for 482 yards and six scores.

After his 10 years in the green and gold, Nelson holds a franchise postseason record in receptions (54), is fourth all-time in receiving yards (668) and is tied with Cobb for third all-time in receiving TD's (five).

Gutekunst is scheduled to meet with media Tuesday night, so check back for updates on this developing story.