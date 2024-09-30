Packers WR Watson has a high ankle sprain and could be headed to IR, per report

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has a high ankle sprain and could be headed to injured reserve, according to NFL Network.

Packers WR Christian Watson suffered high ankle sprain in loss to Vikings, expected to miss multiple weeks, per @RapSheethttps://t.co/fFGrqr5qan pic.twitter.com/gVDTi491nD — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 30, 2024

Watson was injured in the first quarter of Sunday's 31-29 loss to the Vikings when his left leg got caught under a Minnesota player. Quarterback Jordan Love tried to fit the ball into tight coverage, and the throw was intercepted.

Morry Gash/AP Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is injured on a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Through five games this season, Watson has five catches for 80 yards and one touchdown.

Playing without Jordan Love in weeks two and three, the Packers shifted to a run-heavy offense, though Watson did have two catches for 67 yards in Green Bay's Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans.

His teammates and head coach Matt LaFleur have also lauded Watson's blocking ability. Through Week 2, Pro Football Focus graded Watson as the third-best blocking WR in the NFL.

Morry Gash/AP Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) is helped off the after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Watson is now expected to miss multiple weeks, another blow to the former second-round pick who has battled injuries throughout his career. Mainly, Watson has struggled with soft tissue issues; he saw a specialist at UW-Madison this past offseason after missing eight games with hamstring injuries in 2023.