Packers would 'gladly go' to Brazil; decision expected 'pretty soon'

Signs are pointing toward South America.

The Packers are one of two finalists to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil on September 6. With a decision expected in the coming days, team president Mark Murphy said Tuesday the Packers would "gladly go" if chosen.



The game would be the first ever NFL regular season contest played in South America.

It will be played at Arena Corinthians, a 47,252-seat soccer venue in São Paulo which has previously hosted competition in the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics.

Murphy said the NFL is working through "logistical issues" before making the official announcement.

Murphy has previously noted potential issues flying out of Green Bay; he said the flight would require a larger plane than the one the Packers used on their trip to London in 2022.

The team's flight to London was around six hours, according to Murphy. A flight to São Paulo would be a more than 12-hour trip.

The Packers are considered to be one of the most popular NFL teams among Brazilian fans, along with the Patriots and Dolphins.

The game is a home game for the Eagles and would be a road game for the Packers, meaning it would not take another game out of the Lambeau Field rotation.

"I think we're either the first or second-most popular team in Brazil," Murphy said Tuesday morning. "Apparently they really like green and gold."

The Brazilian flag is primarily green and yellow and the country's national teams have historically worn those colors.

"We're kind of the people's team," Murphy said. "People really like the idea of a community-owned team and (enjoy) our history and tradition."

"This is very important for the league," Murphy added. "The Packers are very popular in Brazil. If we're chosen, we'll gladly go."

Brazil-based reporter Danilo Lacalle said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that an announcement on the second team is expected to come Wednesday morning.