Packers to host Dolphins at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving night

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers will host the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving night according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, an NBC 26 contributor. Kickoff is slated for 7:20 p.m on November 28.

Source: Packers-Dolphins in the Thanksgiving night game at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is 7:20 p.m. CT. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 15, 2024

It will be Green Bay's first home Thanksgiving game since 2015 when the Bears outlasted the Packers on a rainy night, spoiling Brett Favre's long-awaited jersey retirement.

The Packers also played on Thanksgiving last season, beating the Lions 29-22 in Detroit in one of the defining games of Jordan Love's first season. Green Bay is 15-20-2 all-time on the holiday.

Traditionally, the 7:20 p.m. Thanksgiving game is broadcast on NBC. The full-season NFL schedule will be released at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night.