Packers to host Dolphins at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving night

According to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, an NBC 26 contributor, Green Bay is set to host a Thanksgiving game this season for the first time since 2015.
Mike Roemer/AP
Fireworks are seen over Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Posted at 1:55 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 14:58:36-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers will host the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving night according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, an NBC 26 contributor. Kickoff is slated for 7:20 p.m on November 28.

It will be Green Bay's first home Thanksgiving game since 2015 when the Bears outlasted the Packers on a rainy night, spoiling Brett Favre's long-awaited jersey retirement.

The Packers also played on Thanksgiving last season, beating the Lions 29-22 in Detroit in one of the defining games of Jordan Love's first season. Green Bay is 15-20-2 all-time on the holiday.

Traditionally, the 7:20 p.m. Thanksgiving game is broadcast on NBC. The full-season NFL schedule will be released at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

