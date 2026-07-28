Packers shareholders gather at Lambeau for annual team meeting

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Packers shareholders from across the country gathered at Lambeau Field on Monday for the organization's annual shareholders meeting, where they received updates on the team's business operations, finances and future while celebrating one of the NFL's most unique ownership structures.

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Packers hold annual shareholders meeting

The meeting featured updates from Packers leadership on the organization's finances, investments, charitable efforts and long-term vision. For many in attendance, though, the day was about more than business. It was an opportunity to experience something no other NFL fan base can.

"It's a very cool thing," shareholder Jacob Kvigne of Sheboygan said. "Every other team has one owner, but now us, we get to come here and just kind of hear everything, hear all the behind-the-scenes stories behind it."

Shareholders traveled from across Wisconsin and around the country, including Arizona, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Mississippi, to attend the meeting.

For Benjamin Kunkel, who has been a shareholder since 1997, this year's meeting was his first.

"As I sat there getting to be 62 years old, I'm like, it's time to get up here and see Lambeau Field again," Kunkel said.

Kunkel, who now teaches school in Arizona, said being a Packers shareholder is something he proudly shares with his students.

"When have you ever had a teacher who's also an NFL owner?" he said. "They're like, 'What are you talking about?' ... It's pretty cool. It's a really neat experience."

His friend, Douglas Wagner, said the annual meeting gave him another reason to remind his friends in the Chicago area about the Packers' unique ownership model.

"I currently live in the Chicago area and I love to rub it in the noses of all my Bear fan friends down there," Wagner said. "Yeah, I'm an NFL owner. That's a pretty unique thing that no other fan can do."

Several shareholders said one of the biggest moments of the meeting came when Packers President and CEO Ed Policy reiterated that Lambeau Field's naming rights will not be sold.

"The big takeaway for me was that Lambeau Field is going to remain Lambeau Field for a long time," Wagner said. "That was huge. That was good to hear."

Kvigne echoed that sentiment.

"I love that he emphasized that Lambeau Field is here to stay," Kvigne said. "I think every fan wants it to be Lambeau."

Policy also announced the Packers will honor former team president Bob Harlan by adding his name to the Lambeau Field façade later this season and revealed that Omaha Productions is producing a six-part documentary on the Packers scheduled for release in December.

For Kirsten Sprang of Chicago, the documentary announcement was one of the day's biggest surprises.

"I had no idea about that," Sprang said. "I'm super excited and I'll definitely watch."

Sprang said attending the meeting gave her a different perspective on the organization compared to a typical game day.

"It was so eye-opening," she said. "It was amazing seeing all the fans come together and celebrate everything with the Packers, the ups and the downs. It was really cool to see the differences."

Others appreciated learning more about how the organization operates off the field.

"It's nice to know where some of the money is going to the charity," Dan Bogenschutz said. "I think that's awesome for the Packers to do something like that."

Bogenschutz, who was previously recognized as the Packers Fan of the Year and is featured in the team's Fan Hall of Fame, said he and his wife enjoy telling fans around the league that they are Packers owners.

"We travel a lot to road games and we tell everybody, 'Hey, I'm an owner of the Packers,'" Bogenschutz said. "They're pretty happy about that because there is no other team that has that in the NFL."

For Jorge Moncada, who traveled from the northern suburbs of Illinois, returning to Lambeau for the shareholders meeting was a chance to reconnect with the history of the franchise.

"There is no better place than Lambeau," Moncada said. "The history, the names on the wall, the championships, the aura — you can't beat it. It is just such an honor to be here and be able to experience this live."

Moncada said the atmosphere throughout the meeting reflected the passion of the Packers' fan base.

"It was just a great atmosphere, a great vibe," he said. "You can feel the passion. I think I can speak for everybody — we're ready for the season to start."

For first-time attendee Jodi Harmon, who traveled from Springfield, Missouri, the meeting reinforced what makes Green Bay different from every other NFL city.

"We own the team," Harmon said. "You can't say that about any of the other teams, so there's just a real sense of pride."

Many shareholders left Lambeau with optimism for both the organization and the upcoming season.

"We still tease all of our friends about it," Lori Rusher said. "We'll ask them, 'Are you owners?'"

Asked what she's most looking forward to this season, Rusher didn't hesitate.

"Winning the Super Bowl."