Packers rookie RB MarShawn Lloyd placed on injured reserve, out at least 4 games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — The Packers Tuesday placed MarShawn Lloyd on injured reserve, meaning the rookie running back will miss at least four games.

Lloyd, a third-round pick who missed most of training camp with hip and hamstring issues, sustained an ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Colts.

The rookie had six carries for 15 yards in his NFL debut Sunday, but showed some spurts of the same explosiveness that was on display in his college days at South Carolina and Southern California. He had an impressive 16-yard run on the Packers opening drive of the game, but that play was called back due to a holding penalty.

To fill Lloyd's spot on the 53-man roster, the Packers signed RB Chris Brooks off the practice squad. Brooks had 19 carries for 106 yards in nine games with the Dolphins last season. The Packers also have Josh Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson active at running back.