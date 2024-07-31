Packers rookie RB MarShawn Lloyd makes training camp debut

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Amongst the many Packers rookies, one player in particular had been absent from the training camp field.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd, who injured his hip shortly after rookies reported to training camp, finally saw some action today even if it was only individual drills.

The speedy third-round pick out of USC didn't participate in any team drills.

Still, despite all the preparation Lloyd has been doing to get back onto the field, his first day was a tough adjustment.

"I feel like I was good when not in the shoulder pads, running regular. But once you put on the helmet and shoulder pads, [it's] a whole different story," said Lloyd.

"But it's just super exciting to be out there. I think it's like a kid in a candy store. No matter what you do, how hard you work in the offseason, no matter how much you run, football shape is totally different."

While getting adjusted to an NFL training camp might take some time, veteran running backs Josh Jacobs and AJ Dillon implored the rookie to just focus on the task at hand and it'll get easier.

"They just told me take it day by day," said Lloyd about Jacobs and Dillon.

"They said I'm going to feel a lot better tomorrow. They said it was a tough day for them and they've been doing it for two weeks. So for it to be my first day, I'm definitely just going to get better and better as it comes."

Lloyd averaged seven yards per carry and over 17 yards per catch last season at USC. Across 32 college games at USC and South Carolina, he averaged over five and a half yards per carry.

If he flashes that big play ability in Green Bay, the Packers backfield will go from a two-headed monster to three.