Packers return home from Brazil; Love’s injury not season-ending, per reports

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — After their season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil, the Green Bay Packers returned home to northeast Wisconsin on Saturday with questions lingering about Jordan Love's health.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, ESPN's Adam Schefter and others, Love is believed to have an MCL sprain which is not expected to be a season-ending injury.

The Packers landed at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport just before noon after leaving São Paulo shortly after 3:30 A.M. local time.

The main concern after the game was the health of quarterback Jordan Love who was injured in the final seconds of the team's 34-29 loss.

Coach Matt LaFleur had no update on Love's injury after the game.

Love was one of the first players off the plane and appeared to use the railing as he made his way down the stairs.

He boarded one of six coach buses that the team boarded after landing as roughly 100 fans welcomed the team home.

Prior to reports of the MCL sprain, the Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that an ankle injury has been ruled out and that Love will get an MRI upon landing.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that initial tests indicated that Love's ACL is intact.