GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers are back at work following their bye week, but their return to the practice field comes with an unusual twist.

Instead of preparing for a traditional Sunday game, the Packers are gearing up for a Thanksgiving Eve matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night.

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Packers return from bye week, prepare for Thanksgiving Eve matchup with Rams

The unconventional schedule has given Green Bay additional time to regroup following a 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, a game in which quarterback Jordan Love was sacked eight times and the offense committed four turnovers.

"It's been interesting," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "I gave the staff one day off, but outside of that we've been in here. Obviously, we gave the players a couple of days, and then they'll get more days at the end of this thing."

For Love, the extra time has provided an opportunity to examine what went wrong against Minnesota.

"I think the biggest thing is just all the negative stuff. I mean, sacks, turnovers, penalties," Love said. "We gotta do better at not going backwards, not having these negative plays that really put you in a hole."

Love emphasized the importance of protecting the football, avoiding sacks and staying ahead of the chains.

"When we do that, we're a great offense, and when we don't, bad things happen," Love said.

Offensive line looks to bounce back

Green Bay's offensive line has faced criticism following its performance against Minnesota, and the challenge won't get any easier against Los Angeles.

The Rams feature a defensive front that includes Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett, presenting another difficult matchup for an offensive line that has dealt with injuries and inconsistent play.

"It's a really sound defense," LaFleur said. "Obviously, they got some creatures up front that are a problem. I think they do a great job in the back end. It's well coordinated."

LaFleur said the Packers have implemented more competitive offense-versus-defense periods in practice to better evaluate their performance.

Veteran offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler acknowledged the unit's struggles and said improvement needs to show up on game day.

"It wasn't pretty last week. I don't think anyone can say otherwise," Zeitler said. "I think everyone's acknowledged it in our room, and our job, we've got to turn it around."

Zeitler added that the offensive line understands the criticism but knows words alone won't change the results.

"The only thing that matters is things changing on the field, and we can talk all we want, but nothing matters till it changes and gets done," he said.

Packers get reinforcements ahead of Wednesday

Green Bay received encouraging news on the injury front Saturday, with every player on the active roster participating in practice as the team prepares for Wednesday's matchup.

Seven players returned to practice after dealing with injuries: cornerback Brandon Cisse (ribs), running back Josh Jacobs (finger), wide receiver Bo Melton (thigh), wide receiver Skyy Moore (ankle), linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin), guard Kevin Zeitler (triceps) and center Sean Rhyan (ankle).

Rhyan, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury, said he was encouraged by his return to practice but remains cautious about rushing back.

"Obviously I want to be available for my team, but I don't want to go out there and possibly jeopardize myself or my teammates," Rhyan said.

Franklin, who has been sidelined with a shin injury, described the past month as one of the more difficult stretches of his career.

"I've just been working my [expletive] off to get back on the field with the boys," Franklin said. "So now we're here."

The Packers are also monitoring the progress of Micah Parsons, who is working toward a return from injury.

LaFleur said Parsons' performance in practice will ultimately determine whether he is ready to play Wednesday.

Love said Parsons has looked impressive during competitive practice periods.

"He looks great. He's moving around really well," Love said. "You definitely, since he's been back kind of practicing, you've felt his presence out there."

A different kind of holiday matchup

The unusual schedule has also created some confusion inside the Packers locker room.

Rhyan joked that he lost track of the days after arriving at work Saturday and realizing his usual morning radio show wasn't on.

"I don't even know what day it is," Rhyan said. "It's different, but as long as it's not a normal thing, I think we could do it every once in a while."

Franklin, meanwhile, is embracing the opportunity to play on Thanksgiving Eve.

"This is a unique thing. The NFL made up their own holiday," Franklin said. "I'll be looking forward to celebrating the new holiday, Thanksgiving Eve, with all you guys in LA."

With both teams entering the matchup at 6-4, the game carries significance as the Packers enter the final seven games of their regular-season schedule.

Love acknowledged the importance of the matchup as Green Bay looks to strengthen its position in the NFC playoff race.

"These are the games I feel like that set you up for the end of the season," Love said. "But you gotta go out there and handle business for sure."

The Packers will face the Rams on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game streaming on Netflix and airing on NBC 26.