Packers report strong financial year, discuss challenges of keeping pace in NFL

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers remain in a strong financial position despite rising player costs, according to President and CEO Ed Policy, who says the organization will continue investing in a championship-caliber team while preparing for long-term financial challenges.

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Packers release annual financial report

The Packers reported $753.5 million in revenue and $132.5 million in net income for the fiscal year ending March 31. Policy said higher player costs and the timing of several contracts contributed to a $1.1 million operating loss, while strong investment performance helped boost the team's overall net income.

"The Packers remain in very solid financial footing, and we're in a very strong position," Policy said Friday. "We've shown through these financials that we're going to invest whatever it takes to field a championship-caliber team."

Policy said local revenue continued to grow despite the Packers hosting one fewer regular-season home game than the previous season. He credited ticket sales, merchandise, concessions and special events—including this summer's Luke Combs concerts at Lambeau Field—for helping drive revenue.

Looking ahead, Policy said one of the organization's biggest challenges is keeping pace financially with other NFL franchises.

Unlike privately owned teams, the Packers cannot sell minority ownership stakes or rely on billionaire owners for additional capital. Policy said recent NFL rule changes allowing teams to sell small ownership interests have created new fundraising opportunities that Green Bay does not have.

"They can raise more money in a matter of months than we have in our entire corporate reserve fund that took us 30 years to raise," Policy said. "That's why we have to be a little more aggressive and a little more forward-looking."

To offset those limitations, Policy said the Packers plan to expand revenue opportunities through sponsorships and by hosting more non-Packers events at Lambeau Field. The organization is pursuing additional concerts, college football games and premier soccer matches while continuing discussions with state and local leaders about the stadium's long-term future.

Policy emphasized that Lambeau Field itself will not be renamed, though the team is exploring sponsorship opportunities for other parts of the campus, including its practice facility.

He also said the Packers are in a strong financial position in the short and medium term but are now planning for future challenges.

"I feel very good about where the Packers are financially and economically in the short term and in the medium term," Policy said. "In the long term, I think there are some trends we're recognizing in the NFL that can pose a threat to our long-term financial health."

The Packers' financial report showed national revenue increased to $453.2 million, while local revenue grew to $299.8 million, both up nearly 5% from the previous fiscal year.