Packers release wide receiver Sammy Watkins

AP Photo/Chris Szagola
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) in action prior to the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Posted at 11:38 AM, Dec 19, 2022
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers are releasing wide receiver Sammy Watkins, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero cited sources, writing that Watkins will go on waivers. The Packers have not confirmed the news.

Watkins signed a $4 million, one-year contract with the Packers in April of 2022. In September he was placed on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring, but appeared to bounce back off the injured reserve list in October.

Watkins also played with the Buffalo Bills, LA Rams, Kansas City Chiefs (who he won the Super Bowl with) and the Baltimore Ravens.

