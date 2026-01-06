Packers release QB Clayton Tune, sign veteran Desmond Ridder ahead of playoffs

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Packers have released quarterback Clayton Tune and signed veteran Desmond Ridder to the active roster ahead of their playoff opener.

Tune started last Sunday's regular season finale against the Vikings, completing just 6-11 passes for 34 yards. He was also sacked four times as Green Bay lost, 16-3.

Ellen Schmidt/AP Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Clayton Tune (6) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Ridder, a former third round pick of the Falcons, now joins the Packers' active roster after signing to the practice squad last week.

Ridder has made 18 starts in his four-year NFL career, completing 374-588 passes for 4,002 yards with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also has 293 career rushing yards with five touchdowns on the ground.

Tyler Kaufman/AP Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

He joins his fifth team in four years after also spending time with the Cardinals, Bengals and Vikings.

The signing provides a veteran insurance option to the Packers' injury-ridden quarterback room.

Jordan Love is expected to start Saturday's playoff game against the Bears after missing the last game and a half with a concussion. Love cleared concussion protocol last week.

Additionally, head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday he "anticipates" Malik Willis will be healthy enough to serve as Love's backup.