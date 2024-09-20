Packers QB Jordan Love questionable for Sunday's game at Tennessee

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — After missing last week's game, Jordan Love has a chance to return on Sunday.

The Packers are listing their quarterback as questionable to play this weekend against the Tennessee Titans, according to head coach Matt LaFleur.

Asked if Love had been medically cleared, LaFleur said the team is "working through that."

Jordan Love is questionable for Sunday’s game.



Has he been medically cleared?



LaFleur: “We’re working through that.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 20, 2024

The questionable designation means the Packers believe Love has about a 50-50 chance to play.

Love was listed as questionable last Friday, as well, but was then downgraded to doubtful the following day and eventually ruled out Sunday morning. In his absence, the Packers rushed for 261 yards in a 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Love sprained the MCL in his left knee in the final minutes of Green Bay's season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on September 6. Initial reports gave him a 3-6 week timeline for return, but the 25-year-old has apparently progressed much faster and returned to practice on Wednesday. Love practiced in a limited capacity all week.