Packers QB Jordan Love hosting next year's Green Bay Charity Softball Game

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Packers quarterback Jordan Love will be hosting next year's Green Bay Charity Softball Game at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Next year's game is the 25th anniversary of the event and will take place on May 23.

The Timber Rattlers say the event will help raise money for the Hands of 10ve Foundation. The non-profit organization's mission is to encourage children to play sports, bring awareness to mental health and suicide, and unite law enforcement with the community.

"I am excited to host the Green Bay Charity Softball Game for its 25th Anniversary,” Love said in a news release. “I had a blast last year hosting the game and on May 23rd we are going to take the game to another level for Friday Night Lights! Thank you for supporting the community and Hands of 10ve Foundation!"

Tickets for next year's charity softball game start at $15 and go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m.

Packers legend Donald Driver passed the torch to Love as the charity softball game's new host during last year's event. The charity softball game started with legendary quarterback Brett Favre more than two decades ago.

“Jordan Love is the right guy to pass the torch to as host of this game,” Driver said in the release. “And though I will attend the game this year to support Jordan, and to celebrate 25 years of amazing fan support, it’s time for the young guys to battle it out on the field so I can just smile and kiss babies!”