A legend in the making: Donald Driver hands long-running charity softball game off to Jordan Love

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (NBC 26) — Donald Driver has passed the torch.

The legendary Packers wide receiver is handing the long-running Green Bay Charity Softball Game off to its next host: Jordan Love.

"I have this opportunity to pass it to who I feel is the future quarterback of the Green Bay Packers," Driver, who is in his second-run as the game's host, said. "I've said it before, he deserves it. So now it's time for the legend that I know that he will become."

The charity event began more than 20 years ago with Brett Favre in the hosting role. Favre eventually passed it on to Driver, who gave it to Jordy Nelson, who gave it back to Driver. Now, Love is next in line.

Along with that move, Love is also launching a new charity: the Hands of 10ve Foundation.

"I'm trying to give back, trying to do more," Love said. "I'm blessed to be able to play in the National Football League. Blessed to be able to play at the highest level. It's an honor."

Hands of 10ve's mission is to encourage kids to participate in sports, bring awareness to mental health and suicide and unite law enforcement with the community.

Love lost his father, Orbin Love - a former police officer - to suicide in 2013

"These are three things that are very close to home with myself and my story," Love said. "Obviously it's a new thing so I'm excited to get it started and see what we can do in the future."

In the softball game, held Friday at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, the Packers offense beat the Packers defense 16-7. Love had a 2-run single and reserve tight end Joel Wilson hit two home runs.