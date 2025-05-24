Packers offense tops defense in Green Bay Charity Softball Game

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — The annual Green Bay Charity Softball Game returned this year, hosted for the first time by quarterback Jordan Love. All proceeds went toward his Hands of Love Foundation.

The Packers’ offense faced off against the defense in a tightly contested matchup. For the second straight year, the offense came out on top, securing a 6-4 win.

2025 Green Bay Charity Softball Game hosted by Jordan Love

Tight end Tucker Kraft said the offense stepped up when it mattered.

“Offense just had to dig deep,” Kraft said. “We had to rely on our pass catchers, and at the end, we pulled through. Not many teams get the opportunity to do this. Great opportunity, especially for the Hands of Love Charity Foundation out here supporting.”

The game also featured a home run derby, where Taylor Elgersma edged out fellow quarterbacks Malik Willis and Jordan Love. Despite the loss in the derby, Love was pleased with how the day turned out under his leadership.

“Another amazing year. I think every year I've been out here, it's been an awesome turnout by the fans and another one to really get this thing going and drive the event. First year hosting it — it's been awesome,” Love said.

Love also shared his thoughts on the offense’s performance during the game.

“It's always about getting the win. It doesn't matter how you get it. It might be ugly, but we got the win. Didn't get the 10 home runs, but I'm happy.”

This year’s event introduced several rookies to the charity stage, including CB Micah Robinson, DL Barryn Sorrell, DL Collin Oliver and first-round pick WR Matthew Golden. Golden was surprised by the turnout.

“I didn't think it was gonna be this packed,” Golden said. “You always gotta be there for your quarterback. It was a great time, just to be able to get in front of the fans. First time showing my face in Green Bay. It was definitely fun and exciting to be here.”

Safety Evan Williams acknowledged the defense came up short but emphasized that the day was about more than just the final score.

“We did all right. Personally, I didn't have a great game at all. It's been years since I picked up a bat, and you could tell definitely,” Williams said.

He added that the event helped build important team chemistry ahead of the season.

“I think events like these really just add to the connection that our group has, and that's what really gets me excited. Everybody just seems to meld well with each other, and guys are definitely bought in around this time, which is great to see.”

The Packers will return to the football field next for organized team activities, scheduled for May 27 through June 5.