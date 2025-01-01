Packers name finalists for the 2024 Packers FAN Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Could you be the next Packers FAN Hall of Famer?

The Packers announced Wednesday ten finalists have been selected to be the 2024 Packers FAN Hall of Fame honoree, and voting is now open to decide the winner.

Fans were asked to nominate themselves or a friend by providing an essay of 500 words or less, a photo, and a reason why they should be the next honoree.

This year's finalists were selected by the Packers FAN Hall of Fame selection committee. Here's the list of finalists:



John Brosig – Pound, Wis.

Regan Bucholz – Bonduel, Wis.

Lori Coonen – Combined Locks, Wis.

Paul Gasper – Onalaska, Wis.

Ken Groholski – Manawa, Wis.

Tammy Hedges – Weston, Fla.

Michael Rossi – Hackettstown, N.J.

Scott Schwartz – Pulaski, Wis.

Valerie Smick – Yorkville, Ill.

Bill Port – New Berlin, Wis.

Fans can check out the profile for each finalist and cast their vote HERE. The voting deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 31. The team says voters will be entered into a random drawing to win Packers merchandise.

The Packers say the next Packers FAN Hall of Fame honoree will receive four club seats to a 2025 Packers home game, four pre-game sideline passes, four passes to the Packers Hall of Fame, a custom Packers jersey, a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate, and a one-year subscription to PackersNews.com. The team says the fan selected will have their name added to the list of FAN Hall of Fame honorees recognized in the Packers Hall of Fame.

The next Packers FAN Hall of Famer will be announced in late February.

Dan ‘Bogie’ Bogenschuetz from Sheboygan was last year's winner. He celebrated by getting a Packers tattoo.

The Packers say Green Bay is not only the first professional football team to have a hall of fame, but also the first to establish a Packers FAN Hall of Fame to honor their passionate fans.