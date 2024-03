A new 'Packers Fan Hall of Fame' inductee is celebrating with a tattoo!

Dan ‘Bogie’ Bogenschuetz, the recent inductee, said he committed to getting a tattoo to showcase his passion for the green and gold if he was inducted into the Fan Hall of Fame.

Now that he has been inducted, he decided it was time to get inked.

We interviewed Bogenschuetz at the Chicory Root Tattoo studio in Sheboygan while he's getting inked in green and gold.

