GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers hit the road this week as current players, alumni and team leadership boarded a Packers-themed bus for the annual Tailgate Tour, a multi-day trip across Wisconsin and into Iowa focused on connecting with fans.

The tour, held April 14–18, includes stops at retirement communities, schools, businesses and community centers, where fans are surprised by appearances from Packers greats and current players.

Former Packers James Jones, Randall Cobb, Desmond Bishop and Brandon Jackson joined current players Edgerrin Cooper and Evan Williams on the trip.

Jones said it’s a chance to catch up with former teammates and share stories from his playing days.

“I went on it one time as a player, and I think I was on it with Brandon Jackson,” Jones said. “So it was a good time. All four of us rode over here together … the old good veteran stories and cracking some jokes and all that good stuff. So it's good.”

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Packers legends, current players hit the road for annual Tailgate Tour

Bishop said the event has grown since his playing days.

“It’s amazing,” Bishop said. “It’s a lot of upgrades … we didn’t have these nice amenities, but it’s great. I’m excited to reconnect with some of the old guys.”

Cobb, who last participated in 2012, said the connection with fans remains the highlight.

“It’s always been a fun trip,” Cobb said. “It’s always fun to go out and see Packers fans. I feel like I run into them everywhere I go, and it’s always nice to be able to have those shared memories.”

Jackson emphasized the bond between players and fans.

“I love it, going around seeing the fans and everybody that’s attached to the Green Bay Packers,” Jackson said.

Cooper, representing the current roster, said the tour provides a chance to give back.

“People like us in our position, having the power to make changes, reaching out to local community,” Cooper said. “Raising money for everyone, it’s just a feeling, a great feeling I’d like to have, putting smiles on people’s faces.”

Packers President and CEO Ed Policy said the tour remains a unique tradition.

“There’s just nothing like this across the NFL,” Policy said. “We’ve got former Packer legends and greats and Super Bowl champions coupled with some of the up-and-coming stars from our current team. We’re going to drive across the state and even into Iowa a little bit and get to know our fans a little bit better and really strengthen some of our community.”

Policy also highlighted organizational stability heading into the future.

“I couldn’t be more excited to make sure that we’ve locked up Matt, Brian and Russ for a while now,” Policy said. “Very excited, very confident that we’ve got the right three people doing the right three things.”

The tour continues through the week.