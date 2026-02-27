Packers hire Cam Achord as special teams coordinator

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers have hired Cam Achord as their new special teams coordinator, the team announced Friday. Head Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the move, according to a release from the team.

Achord brings a decade of NFL special teams experience to Green Bay, including four seasons as a coordinator.

He spent the past two seasons with the New York Giants as assistant special teams coach. According to the Packers, New York’s return unit set a franchise single-season record in 2025 with 1,942 kickoff return yards, averaging 27.7 yards per return. That mark ranked fifth in the NFL and was the second-highest single-season average in Giants history.

During Achord’s time in New York, two Giants players earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in 2024. Isaiah Simmons received the award after blocking a potential game-tying field goal that was returned for a touchdown, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette was recognized after a 100-yard kickoff return score later that season.

Before joining the Giants, Achord spent six seasons with the New England Patriots. He served as assistant special teams coach from 2018 to 2019 and was promoted to coordinator from 2020 through 2023.

Under his direction, the Patriots consistently ranked among the league’s top special teams units. In 2023, New England finished third in the NFL in kickoff return average at 26.2 yards. In 2022, the Patriots led the league in punt return yards and ranked third in total return yards. That season, rookie Marcus Jones earned first-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner from The Associated Press.

In 2020, New England topped Rick Gosselin’s annual NFL special teams rankings, and Gunner Olszewski earned first-team All-Pro recognition after leading the league in punt return yards and average.

Prior to his NFL career, Achord coached at Southwest Mississippi Community College from 2013 to 2017, serving as offensive, special teams and recruiting coordinator. He also worked as a graduate assistant at Southern Mississippi and previously assisted with special teams and linebackers.

Achord was a four-year starting free safety at Belhaven University, where he served as a team captain.

The Packers continue reshaping their coaching staff as they prepare for the upcoming season.