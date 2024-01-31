Packers hire Boston College coach Hafley as new defensive coordinator

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — The Packers are hiring Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley as their new defensive coordinator.

Hafley spent the past four seasons as Boston College's head coach. Prior to that, he had NFL experience as a position coach with the 49ers, Browns and Buccaneers.

Hafley was also Ohio State's co-defensive coordinator in 2019.

“We are excited to welcome Jeff, his wife, Gina, and their daughters, Hope and Leah, to the Packers and the Green Bay community," added Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said in a statement. "Jeff has had success at every stop of his coaching career with an impressive track record of developing players at every level. We look forward to him leading our defense.”