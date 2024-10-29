Packers Heritage Trail will be moved; team says it is 'disappointed' in city's decision

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Packers Heritage Trail Plaza in downtown Green Bay will be moved and a hearing on the matter scheduled for tomorrow has been canceled, according to court documents.

Earlier this month, Packers Heritage Trail, Inc. filed a lawsuit against the City of Green Bay over plans to move the plaza from its current location at the corner of N Washington St. and Cherry St in order to make way for a new 268-unit apartment building project proposal in the same lot where the plaza currently stands.

Now, a day before a hearing was scheduled in Brown County Circuit Court, the parties have "reached an agreement to avoid the need for further litigation," according to David H. Weber, who represented the Packers Heritage Trail, Inc.

"The resolution allows the City removal of the Packers Heritage Plaza to make way for the City’s preferred development project," Webber said in a letter to Judge Tammy J. Hock. "While my client does not wish to keep the City from moving forward in its preferred direction, it also needs to protect the Heritage Plaza."

In a statement, the Packers said they were "disappointed" with the city's decision.

The Packers are disappointed with the City’s insistence that the Packers Heritage Trail Plaza be removed. The City approached the Packers Heritage Trail Foundation in 2012 to establish the Plaza. The City chose the location, which is centrally located and has historical significance, as a permanent addition to the Heritage Trail. Through the donations of the Packers and many others, the Plaza opened in 2013 and was a tremendous success. The Packers felt the current location was the best location. The City insisted on moving the Plaza so they can move forward with their planned development, so the Packers will take the Plaza and determine a suitable and permanent new location. Green Bay Packers

In his letter to the court, Weber said both parties are working to dissolve the restraining order and plan to file joint dismissal papers before the end of the year.

The Packers Heritage Trail Foundation was founded in 2011 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation and public charity. In 2017 the Packers acquired the foundation, according to its website.