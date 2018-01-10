Packers Hall of Fame now offering annual memberships

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Packers fans can now get even closer to the team with annual memberships tot the Packers Hall of Fame.

Individual, dual and family memberships are offered. Individual memberships are $55 a year and include an annual unlimited admission for the member to the Packers Hall of Fame, two ticket vouchers for classic stadium tours to be used in the calendar year and two guest passes for the Packers Hall of Fame.

Dual memberships are $75 a year and include an annual unlimited admission for the two members to the Packers Hall of Fame, four ticket vouchers for a classic stadium tour to be used in the calendar year and four guest passes to the Packers Hall of Fame.

A family membership is $85 a year and include an annual unlimited admission for the same two adults and same two children/grandchildren members (younger than 18) to the Packers Hall of Fame, four ticket vouchers for a classic stadium tour to be used in the calendar year and four guest passes for the Packers Hall of Fame.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking, HERE.