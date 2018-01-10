'Ha Ha's Hero Headquarters': Packers' safety gifts Milwaukee students reading oasis

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A Green Bay Packer stopped in Milwaukee Tuesday to give students the gift of reading.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix let his guard down at Milwaukee's Benjamin Elementary School as he got emotional presenting students with their own reading oasis.

"All I really want to do is ask you guys to really dig into reading and really dig into your education it's the most important things and parents please be involved," Clinton-Dix said.

This was the first "Ha Ha's Hero Headquarters," an underutilized spaced transformed into a cool spot for kids to read, filled with 600 books.

"My heart was in my stomach when I first walked in here and I saw this up here it's a dream come true," Clinton-Dix said.

Clinton-Dix is back taking classes after he left the University of Alabama to join the Packers. He plans to graduate in the spring.

"There's more to life than just sports and football. Your education will take you a long ways," Clinton-Dix said.

The football star left student with some advice.

"Stay focused. Really stay dedicated to yourself. Put yourself to be the best you can be," he said.