Packers Defensive Tackle Daniels named to Pro Bowl

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers Defensive Tackle Mike Daniels has been named to the Pro Bowl roster, replacing Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald, who is unable to participate due to injury.

This will be Daniels’ first trip to the Pro Bowl after being named an alternate the past three seasons. He started all 14 games he played in this season and recorded a career-best 72 tackles (42 solo) while finishing No. 3 on the team with five sacks.

Daniels has recorded at least four sacks in each season since 2013, which is tied for No. 1 in the NFL among defensive tackles (according to pro-football-reference.com).

He is the first Green Bay defensive lineman to make the Pro Bowl since B.J. Raji in 2011. Daniels joins Raji, Bob Brown (1972), Henry Jordan (1960-61, 1963, 1966) and Dave Hanner (1953-54) as the only Packers defensive tackles to make the Pro Bowl.