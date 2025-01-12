Packers fans send off the team ahead of Sunday's playoff game against the Eagles

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers fans gathered at Austin Straubel International Airport on Saturday afternoon to show their support and send the team off ahead of the wild-card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"The fan base is just awesome," Packers fan Abby Halada said. "It's cool that they do this and we can be here to see them. It's just a fun environment to be part of."

Fans showed up nearly two hours before the team's flight departed to see their favorite players and try to get some autographs.

"My dad had the day off, and we thought it was something fun that we could do together," Packers fan Paxton Stevens said. "It was really cool to see them because it's just all the people you see on TV doing the plays."

The fans were optimistic about Sunday's playoff game against the Eagles, hoping that the Packers can pull off an upset on the road for the second straight year.

"I think the Packers upset the Eagles," Packers fan Zach Curran said. "They're going to beat Philadelphia and crush them."

His older sister, Alexa, agreed.

"Hopefully, they crush Philly, win and are able to beat them."

Best friends Abby Halada and Lily Berger will be watching the game together. Regardless of the outcome, they will continue to bleed Green and Gold.

"I think it's going to be a really close game, a good battle and praying that we come out on top," Berger said.

"I have faith in us," Halada added. "I know we can do it. We're going to get it together and we're going to go out there and do our best like we always do and whatever happens, happens and we know that the Packer community will always be there and always be cheering them on from anywhere."

The Packers will face the Eagles on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.