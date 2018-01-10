Packers executive Eliot Wolf to Cleveland, according to reports

Packers executive Eliot Wolf will head to Cleveland, according to reports from ESPN.

Three Green Bay Packers football executives ran for the general manager's job in the past week. Two of them received promotions, with Brian Gutekunst getting the nod as GM.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports that the Browns have hired Wolf as assistant general manager on a four-year deal.

The one man who did not, Eliot Wolf, is reportedly now with the Cleveland Browns.

He will be reunited with longtime Packers executive and former Green Bay linebacker John Dorsey, now the Browns' GM.