Packers bar in Chicago creates home away from home for fans in Bears territory

CHICAGO (NBC 26) — A Green Bay Packers bar thrives in the heart of Chicago, bringing together fans who bleed green and gold despite being deep in Bears territory.

Steve Kovaka owns Willie Lill's, a Packers bar that serves as a neighborhood hub for fans who can't make it to Lambeau Field.

The die-hard fan, who once lived just a block from Lambeau Field and even got engaged there, now connects Packers fans every gameday in enemy territory.

"There's people coming all the time, they're like, really, a Packers bar? I'm like, yeah, in Chicago, Chicago Packer Backers, that's who we are," Kovaka said.

The bar creates instant connections between fans from different generations and backgrounds.

"People start talking and of course it's like, oh, you're a Packer fan. I'm like, yeah, I used to watch them at County Stadium. Like, oh, you're a Packer fan. You used to watch them back in the 90s. And I'm like, yeah," Kovaka said.

Operating a Packers bar in Bears territory comes with unique challenges.

"We've replaced more flags with this bar than some other ones, but the Packer fans show up every Sunday for us and this is their home when they can't get the Lambeau," Kovaka said.

Packers fan Pat Norek appreciates having a place to watch games with fellow fan.

"You know, you get a lot of heat from a lot of people, but it's worth it because the rivalry has been kind of one-sided. So, so far, so good," Norek said.

With the Packers and Bears meeting in the playoffs for just the third time ever, Kovaka expects a packed house with standing room only. Only Packers fans will be allowed through the door for the historic matchup.

"It's going to be absolutely insane. It's our Super Bowl. It's Green Bay, Chicago in January, playoffs. It's snowing out. I mean, it doesn't get any better than this," Kovaka said.

The bar welcomes fans from across the region, creating a sense of community regardless of where they call home.

"They come from Chicago, they come from Wisconsin, all over the place. As long as they got the green and gold on, they're more than welcome to come," Kovaka said.

For fans like Norek, finding fellow Packers supporters in Chicago creates an instant bond.

"It's the best. I mean, you see people in green and gold. The G stands for greatness. You see them and it's like, Packer fan in Chicago? Awesome. It's hard to beat," Norek said.