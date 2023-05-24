Packers announce additional details on 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Following the announcement that Green Bay will host the 2025 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers, along with Green Bay city tourism officials, provided further details surrounding Green Bay's selection.

During spring meetings, the NFL announced on Monday that Green Bay will be host to the 2025 NFL Draft.

The draft and other related activities are set to take place in and around Lambeau Filed and Titletown. Predicted to be the size of three home games with visitors in the hundreds of thousands, the draft will be the largest event ever held in Green Bay.

"The Draft has become our biggest offseason event hosted in different cities with spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin."

The 2023 draft in Kansas City held last month saw over 312,000 fans and had more than 54 million viewers over the three-day event.

Next year’s draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit.