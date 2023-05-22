Green Bay to host 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers released the NFL announced that the 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay in and around Lambeau Field and Titletown.

An announcement was made at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis after the Fan Engagement & Major Events Advisory Committee reviewed a submitted proposal.

"The Draft has become a prominent offseason event hosted in different cities with spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin."

There has been buzz about Green Bay hosting an NFL Draft for years. The city was passed up for 2024, but bids to bring the draft to the city have been put infor both 2025 and 2027.

Brown County, Green Bay and Ashwaubenon each signed off on letters of support to bring the NFL Draft to Green Bay. In the letters, municipalities pledged to cover the costs of various services.

Details of the 2025 NFL Draft are still being finalized with the main portion of the event expected to take place on the Lambeau Field and Titletown campus.

"We're honored to be entrusted to host one of the NFL's premier events," said Brad Toll, president and CEO of Discover Green Bay. "We're excited to partner with the Green Bay Packers, community leaders and our tourism partners to provide an unparalleled experience for visiting fans. This will be the biggest and most economically significant event in our history."

Green Bay would be the smallest city to ever host an NFL Draft with a population of 106,095 according to The Athletic.

According to the Green Bay Packers, the 2023 draft in Kansas City last month welcomed more the 312,000 fans and had more than 54 million viewers over the three-day event.

More information about the 2025 NFL Draft is to come. The Green Bay Packers say information as the event approaches will be posted on packers.com/draft25.