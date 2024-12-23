Packers activate TE Luke Musgrave (ankle) off injured reserve

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers have activated Luke Musgrave off injured reserve and the second-year tight end will be available for Monday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Musgrave has not played since Green Bay's week 4 match-up with the Minnesota Vikings due to an ankle injury. He has five catches for 22 yards in four games this season.

Last season as a rookie, Musgrave had 34 catches for 352 yards and one touchdown.

In Musgrave's absence, Tucker Kraft has stepped up to become of the the most-targeted tight ends in the league.

In 14 games, Kraft has 41 catches for 555 yards and seven touchdowns, third-most among tight ends in the NFL.

The Packers host the Saints on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. at Lambeau Field. Green Bay can clinch a playoff spot with a victory.