GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Packers have officially activated Micah Parsons ahead of Wednesday's showdown with the Los Angeles Rams. He's listed as questionable to play.

ESPN and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Parsons is expected to return for the Thanksgiving Eve game.

Parsons told reporters Monday that he has done "everything in his power" to return following tears to his ACL and meniscus last December. He underwent surgery Dec. 29 and has been ramping up on the practice field over the past few weeks.

Micah Parsons is saving ALL his energy for when he gets back on the field. “I don't wanna waste it on you, Keisean. I don't want all my energy going towards arguing with you. I need this!” Parsons says he's more focused than ever as he prepares for a potential return against the Rams. — Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) November 23, 2026

Wednesday's game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. from SoFi Stadium in Southern California. Fans can watch it on Netflix and NBC 26. Pregame coverage on NBC 26 begins with Tailgate Talk at 6:00 p.m.