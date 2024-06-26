Packers 2024 Family Night tickets now on sale

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Tickets for this year's Packers Family Night event are now on sale.

Tickets are $10 each and are available only online/mobile through Ticketmaster. New for this year's Family Night, the Packers say fans must buy a mobile parking pass in advance to park in the Lambeau Field parking lots. Mobile parking passes are available in the checkout when buying regular Family Night tickets.

There are a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day tickets are on sale. Anyone attending Family Night will be required to buy a ticket.

This year's event will be on Saturday, Aug. 3. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The players will warm up on the field at Lambeau at 7 p.m. Practice begins at 7:30.

There will be no refunds unless all activities at Lambeau Field from when doors open until the end of the fireworks show are canceled.

The evening remains family-focused and will feature a game-like atmosphere.

If you can't attend, you can watch Family Night on tv32.

This year's Packers training camp schedule can be found HERE.